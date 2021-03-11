Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $3,842,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

