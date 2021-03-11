Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Gap Up to $262.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.42), but opened at GBX 275 ($3.59). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 257.90 ($3.37), with a volume of 25,341 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.83. The stock has a market cap of £208.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall bought 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

