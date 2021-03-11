RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Shares Gap Up to $93.00

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22), but opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.27). RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 93.70 ($1.22), with a volume of 69,428 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The company has a market cap of £260.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87.

About RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

