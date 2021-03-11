Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof Sells 4,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Howard N. Morof sold 262 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $16,115.62.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $248,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $228,480.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.70 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

