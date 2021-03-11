Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Gap Down to $108.50

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), but opened at GBX 101 ($1.32). Ten Lifestyle Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 4,330 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.97.

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

