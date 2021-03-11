Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Gap Down to $216.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82), but opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.70). Reach shares last traded at GBX 217.10 ($2.84), with a volume of 329,019 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Reach in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £677.50 million and a PE ratio of -25.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63.

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

