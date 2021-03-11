Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITJTY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

