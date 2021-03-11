Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

