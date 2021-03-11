American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.23.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 194,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.75 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

