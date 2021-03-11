Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SNLAY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

