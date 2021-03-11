Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BMTC stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $965.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after buying an additional 91,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 74,176 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

