Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.