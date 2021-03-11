UBS Group Increases The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $86.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.