Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of TV opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

