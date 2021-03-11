Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BZLFY)

Bunzl (OTCMKTS: BZLFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2021 – Bunzl had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

3/3/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Bunzl had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

1/18/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Bunzl stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.