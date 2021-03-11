stETH (STETH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00533283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00065781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.00524170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00074573 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.