ScPrime Reaches One Day Volume of $22,470.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. ScPrime has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $22,470.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00533595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056923 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,096,444 coins and its circulating supply is 33,412,833 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/ScPrime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. “

ScPrime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

