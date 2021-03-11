TENT Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. TENT has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $487,995.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00533283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00065781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.00524170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00074573 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,412,780 coins and its circulating supply is 33,335,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

