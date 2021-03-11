Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0353

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $91.58 million and $95.35 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.