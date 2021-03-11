RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $1,214,500.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,140,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,938,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

Shares of RES stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPC by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.