Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

Shares of BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.39.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

