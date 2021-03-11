Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $5.06 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $200.34 million and $28.90 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00009024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00717141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

