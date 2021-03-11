LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 10,000 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00.

Shares of LGIH opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $140.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

