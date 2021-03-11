Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells 28,775 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

