TigerCash Trading Down 5.3% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $720,566.27 and $11.03 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 121.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.10 or 0.01148800 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

