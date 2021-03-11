Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 88.9% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $153,741.46 and approximately $412,829.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 88.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,877,284 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

