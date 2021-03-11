Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DOM stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.70. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 259.70 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

