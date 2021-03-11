Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.45

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CNC stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.69 million and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.57. Concurrent Technologies Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 126 ($1.65).
About Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L)
