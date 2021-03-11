Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.45

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CNC stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.69 million and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.57. Concurrent Technologies Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Get Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) alerts:

About Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.