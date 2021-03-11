Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.64

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 283.20 ($3.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Insiders acquired 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

