iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,925,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 126,183 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

