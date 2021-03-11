Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.26. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $273.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

