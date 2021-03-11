Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

MGIC opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $786.94 million, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

