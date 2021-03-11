Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 547.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRX opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

