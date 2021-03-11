Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 55,166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,694,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $460.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

