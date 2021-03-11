Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Hammond Manufacturing has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$2.38.

About Hammond Manufacturing

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

