ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

ABM Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ABM opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

