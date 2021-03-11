IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.40.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
IEX opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average is $190.69. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
