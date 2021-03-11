IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

IEX opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average is $190.69. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

