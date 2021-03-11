Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

