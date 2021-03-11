Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire’s fiscal second-quarter performance benefitted from higher license and subscription revenues. The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from robust adoption of InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. Further, the company's focus on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions in the long haul. Additionally, strategic acquisitions and collaborations along with strong liquidity position bode well. Nonetheless, reduction in demand for the company’s software management services due to increasing cloud implementations is a headwind along with lengthening sales cycles and COVID-19 outbreak-related uncertainty. The company’s shares have underperformed in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

