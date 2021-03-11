Savills plc (LON:SVS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17

Savills plc (LON:SVS) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SVS stock opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.72) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 951.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,193 ($15.59).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

