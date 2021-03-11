Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 66.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.