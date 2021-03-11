Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $3.38 Million in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

