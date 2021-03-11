Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 539.4% from the February 11th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,859,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CCHWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.