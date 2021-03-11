Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.64% of Brickell Biotech worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

