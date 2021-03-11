Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

