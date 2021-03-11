CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock worth $2,382,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COR opened at $114.08 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

