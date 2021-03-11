MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issues Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Shares of MDXG opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

