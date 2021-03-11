RBF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,325 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BLNK stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 4.23.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

