Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

