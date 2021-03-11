Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.73 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $285.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.84 and its 200-day moving average is $257.29. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

